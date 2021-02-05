Important information on Academic Enrichment Days

To the La Salle community,

This spring’s Academic Enrichment Days represent a break from our class schedules and Zoom meetings. We all need these breaks as we deal with the pandemic, as well as personal, professional, and academic responsibilities. There is optional programming on each day for those who want to participate.

Please note:

Faculty—Scheduled classes are not to meet. Please refrain from scheduling class time, assignments, tests, or make-up time on Academic Enrichment Days.

Students—These days are a break from the normal routine, but certainly not a break from public health measures like mask-wearing, physical distancing, handwashing, and avoiding gatherings of all sizes.

Staff—Our Zoom-free days will provide the opportunity to advance your work on projects with little to no interruption.

As we approach our first of these three Academic Enrichment Days, let’s take time to rest and reflect.

Sincerely,

Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D.

Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs