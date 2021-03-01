La Salle in the media | February highlights

Faculty and staff from La Salle University spoke with the media recently about COVID-19 vaccines, working from home, private prisons, and more.

Here are some February highlights:

Number of people who want COVID-19 vaccine increases

KYW Newsradio | Feb. 17

The lack of clear information about how, when, and where Americans will get the COVID-19 vaccine is one reason why there’s a lack of interest in receiving it, said Kelly Madden Daily, Ph.D., associate professor of communication.

How ‘two weeks to flatten the curve’ became 365 days of frustration

Beaver County (Pa.) Times | Feb. 24

What has Pennsylvania learned one year into the pandemic? “It’s definitely revealed the disparities that we have — health disparities and social inequities, but also the sort of patchwork of our public health system,” said Candace Robertson-James, DrPH, assistant professor of public health and director of undergraduate and graduate programs in public health.

We’re measuring social media wrong

Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 11

Follower counts aren’t always effective indicators of a college or university’s brand visibility, said Angela Polec, Ed.D., vice president of enrollment, marketing, and communications.

Working from home can be a pain in the back and neck. Here’s how to create an ergonomic workspace.

Philadelphia Inquirer | Feb. 9

An ergonomically friendly work-from-home work station is key to overall well-being, according to Rhonda Hazell, DPM, assistant professor of biology and anatomy coordinator, in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

2.5 million women out of work: The unequal impact of job loss during pandemic

CBS21 (Harrisburg) | Feb. 8

A recent survey revealed that the pandemic has disproportionately affected women in the workforce. Employers have been slow (or reluctant) to create welcoming environments for working parent households, said Kathleen A. Bogle, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology.

La Salle-Adidas pact could be new blueprint for apparel deals

Philadelphia Business Journal | Feb. 8

La Salle’s new apparel deal with Adidas could become the benchmark by which other colleges and universities measure their existing pacts—or develop new ones. Brian Baptiste, J.D., La Salle’s director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation, is interviewed.

“As many people incarcerated as possible”: How the government got in the private prison business, and why it’s getting out

KYW Newsradio | Feb. 5

What is the federal government’s role in tackling sentencing reform and managing the size of the prison population? Caitlin Taylor, Ph.D., assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, addressed these topics on a recent KYW Newsradio podcast.

