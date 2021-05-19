Communication sciences and disorders professor earns 2021 Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award

Jennifer Kleinow, Ph.D., is the 101st recipient of the prestigious award

The Lasallian principle that “all knowledge is practical and empowering” carries great significance both personally and professionally for Jennifer Kleinow, Ph.D., a professor of communication sciences and disorders and chair and graduate director of the department of communication sciences and disorders at La Salle University.

“Any speech-language pathologist would view communication as a human right,” said Kleinow. “I can’t think of anything more practical and empowering than having the ability to express yourself. When a student discovers that they have transformed another person’s life through their advocacy, the student is also transformed. I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to be present for these moments.”

Kleinow is the 2021 recipient of La Salle University’s Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award, which recognizes excellence in teaching, inspiration in and out of the classroom, and devotion to helping students realize their potential.

La Salle began conveying the Lindback Award to members of its full-time faculty 50 years ago, following a generous award in 1961 from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation. To determine each recipient, a selection committee composed of university academic leaders fields nominees from faculty and students across all disciplines.

As the 101st Lindback Award recipient, Kleinow is extremely grateful for the honor.

“I am honored, blessed, and humbled,” said Kleinow. “I want to thank my colleagues for always supporting me. We spend a lot of time together talking about teaching. I’m also grateful for my students for being curious, persistent, and engaged learners.”

The warmth and gratitude Kleinow expressed for her colleagues and students is mutual, which made her an ideal choice for this year’s Lindback Award.

“Dr. Kleinow’s colleagues and students all speak of her compassion, her knowledge, and her unwavering commitment to her students, both at the graduate and undergraduate level,” said Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Above all else, she wants her students to succeed. That is why La Salle is proud to recognize Dr. Kleinow with the 2021 Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award.”

—Patrick Berkery