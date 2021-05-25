La Salle in the media | May highlights

Graduates in the Class of 2021 shared their stories with reporters.

Class of 2021 students from La Salle University spoke with the media this month about their paths toward graduation, while faculty and staff handled topics ranging from Commencement and the 2020 Census, to a chlorine shortage and the strife hiring managers are experiencing.

Here are some highlights from the month of May:

Injury and financial hardship couldn’t keep these La Salle graduates from earning a degree

Philadelphia Inquirer | May 13

Members of La Salle’s Class of 2021 have had to overcome all types of hardships—financial, emotional, personal, and professional—en route to earning their degrees. Five graduates shared their stories of resilience and success with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Midnight Green, meet Blue and Yellow: La Salle University holding in-person graduation ceremonies at Lincoln Financial Field

CBS3 | May 14

Prepping for Commencement at a 70,000-seat football stadium requires plenty of planning. CBS3 spoke with Gina Scozzaro, director of strategic initiatives and special projects, about the University’s partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles to bring the events to South Philly.

See how La Salle graduates celebrated commencement at the Linc

Philadelphia Inquirer | May 15

A photo gallery of the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies captures La Salle’s Commencement ceremonies—the University’s first since 1996 to take place away from its Northwest Philadelphia campus.

La Salle grad balances studies with service in Air Force Reserves

Philadelphia Tribune | May 14

Cimone Bates, ’21, earned her nursing degree parallel to her commitment to the U.S. Air Force Reserves. It wasn’t easy, either, she told the Philadelphia Tribune: “The nursing program at La Salle is rigorous and hard, but it was so worth it. I’m so excited to be graduating.”

Pool season in Philadelphia area could take nosedive thanks to looming chlorine tablet shortage

CBS3 | May 6

A chlorine shortage ahead of summer and prime pool season could pose problems for swimmers. Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of marketing, spoke to CBS3 and shared his thoughts on the trend of panic-buying.

As restaurants reopen, business owners need more employees

NBC10 | May 4

Right now, supply is outpacing demand. That’s what employers are saying, when it comes to finding new employees. David Robison, Ph.D., professor and chair of economics, offered insights in an interview with NBC10.

How the 2020 Census will reshape the House of Representatives

KYW Newsradio | May 13

The 2020 Census will impact the 2022 midterm elections. Just how significantly? KYW Newsradio explores the ripple effects in a podcast, on which Fred Foley, Ph.D., instructor of political science, is the featured guest.

—Christopher A. Vito