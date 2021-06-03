Denouncing anti-Semitism and Islamophobia

To the University community:

In recent weeks, the nation has witnessed an increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts and expressions. We have witnessed public acts of violence. Synagogues, Jewish community centers, and mosques have been vandalized. Social media platforms increasingly have become purveyors of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic canards and tropes. Before the recent surge in hate incidents, anti-Semitic incidents in Pennsylvania have increased by 22% from 2018-2019, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

The La Salle community stands in solidarity with those who encounter unjust and inexcusable bias, hate, and discrimination. We denounce anti-Semitic and Islamophobic acts and expressions, and we call upon the members of our University community to resist ill-informed and biased perspectives.

As the words of the Hebrew prophet Amos remind us, “Hate evil and love good, and establish justice in the gate. … Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” (Book of Amos, 5:15, 24 NRSV).

Let us be cognizant of the pain caused by hate and discrimination and let us be moved to make change in support of respect and inclusivity for all. Let us work together, animated by our Lasallian values and mission, to do this important work.

Sincerely,

Ernest J. Miller, FSC, D.Min., M.A. ’95

Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion