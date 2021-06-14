What does the future hold for consumer experience?

Marketing professor Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss consumer behavior—during and, eventually, after the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered so much about daily life, including the way we shop.

And according to a La Salle University consumer behavior expert, pandemic-driven retail experiences like curbside pickup, grocery delivery, and buying big-ticket items like cars completely online are likely here to stay.

“The pandemic has opened consumers up to making purchases in ways they previously might not,” said Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing and co-chair of La Salle’s Department of Marketing. “And retailers are doing a better job of delivering on the need and on customer service.”

Chia joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss consumer trends and buying behaviors—before, during, and eventually after the pandemic. Listen and subscribe to the 20th & Olney podcast on any of the major podcast players.