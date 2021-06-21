Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (“CRRSAA”) Disclosure

Quarterly Report as of March 31, 2021

La Salle University has received funding from the federal government for a grant under the CRRSAA as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II). The University signed and returned the Certification and Agreement required under CRRSAA with its assurance that the University will provide at least the same amount of funding in Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students as was required under the CARES Act. For details regarding expenditures of the University’s institutional share of CRRSAA funding, refer to the following link.

The total amount awarded from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II) as part of CRRSAA pursuant to the institution’s Certification and Agreement for Emergency Financial Aid Grants to Students was $2,138,650. This funding is being distributed as emergency cash grants to eligible students in need who were enrolled in the Spring 2021 term to pay for expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19. The estimated total number of students eligible to participate and thus eligible to receive Emergency Financial Aid Grants to students under CRRSAA was 2,986.

As of March 31, 2021, the University has distributed a portion of the funding to students and as such, the University has drawn the corresponding funds from our federal account (G5). The total amount that has been distributed to students as of March 31, 2021 was $612,200. The total number of students who have received an Emergency Financial Aid Grant under CRRSAA was 782 as of March 31, 2021.

The Department of Education has given colleges and universities discretion to determine how this emergency assistance will be disbursed to eligible students. Understanding that many of our students have experienced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, the University’s intention is to ensure that students with the most urgent need are the first to receive the emergency grant funds. Accordingly, the University distributed grants to eligible students as follows:

Category Full-Time Amount Part-Time Amount Pell Grantees & Pell Eligible Students $1,000 $500 Non-Pell Undergraduate Students $750 $350 Non-Pell Graduate Students $500 $250

Only students who were Title IV eligible (those who are eligible for federal student financial aid) based on their FAFSA were eligible to receive a grant. Grants were not awarded to non-Title IV eligible Students, International Students, DACA Students, Students who do not meet satisfactory academic progress. Additionally, La Salle University employees (except those hired as student workers) are also ineligible to receive a CRRSAA grant.

These grants were not applied against existing University account balances (unless appropriate authorization was received from the student) and were sent by direct deposit if eRefunds were elected. (Here’s how to register for eRefunds.) If you were not enrolled in eRefunds, a check was issued and mailed to the billing address on file. CRRSAA grants will be available to eligible students so long as funds are available. La Salle’s intention is to assist as many students as possible while being sensitive to need.

If you have not received a CRRSAA grant this Spring and believe that you were eligible based on the parameters described in this update, please email CARESFUND@lasalle.edu.

We thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to assist our students in navigating through this difficult time.