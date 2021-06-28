La Salle in the media | June highlights

La Salle University faculty spoke to reporters about COVID-19 vaccine strategies, as well as consumer trends like hard-seltzer purchases and cashless commerce. Students and new graduates shared their stories of personal triumph, too.

Here’s a recap of media highlights from June:

As N.J. inches toward vaccination goal, don’t expect COVID-19 to disappear, experts say

Bergen (N.J.) Record | June 14

Vaccination percentages are on the rise and infection rates are falling. But long-term vaccination strategies will be key in continued management of COVID-19, said Jason Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrated science, business, and technology, in an interview with the Bergen (N.J.) Record.

Period poverty remains a critical, yet overlooked, health issue, advocates say

Philly Voice | June 9

Grace Clarke, ’14, M.S. ’21, is applying her La Salle education and using her non-profit to address period poverty and increase women’s access to much-needed menstrual products in the U.S. and her native Liberia. She shared more with Philly Voice.

Economists raise concerns as COVID-19 prompts more stores to go cashless

CBS21 | June 10

Cashless commerce is on the rise due to the pandemic, creating an even-greater equity wedge for those without access to credit cards. Meghan Pierce, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing, shared more with Harrisburg’s CBS affiliate.

White Claw Summer is over. The Summer of Too Many Seltzers is here

NBC LX | June 2

Brand awareness, packaging, and marketing behind hard seltzers are at the root of the growing demand behind these beverages, said Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of marketing, in an interview with NBC LX.

Penn Wood grad Dennis Manyeah clears new heights with NCAA trip

Delaware County Daily Times | June 7

The path to the NCAA track and field national championships was anything but ordinary for Dennis Manyeah, ’21, whose high school team lacked the resources to help him practice his event. Read Manyeah’s story in the Delaware County Daily Times.

