Board of Trustees welcomes six new members

To the University community:

At its final meeting of the academic year on May 20, the Board of Trustees appointed six new University Trustees.

The Board elected Lawrence “Larry” C. Berran, ’93; Donna Massanova, ’00, CPA; La Vonne Isabelle Neal, ’77, Ph.D.; and Joseph “Joe” E. Truitt, III, ’86, to Trusteeships. Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, in her role as President of La Salle’s Alumni Association, and Robert Schaefer, ’89, FSC, as Provincial of the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA), have accepted their ex-officio Board roles, as outlined by the Board’s bylaws.

Learn more about our newest Trustees .

We are fortunate to welcome six dynamic and engaged leaders to our Board of Trustees. They are leaders in their respective fields and, as La Salle alumni, they bring with them into their Trusteeships a dedication and passion for this University, its historic mission, and our talented students.

I hope you will join me in welcoming our newest members into their important leadership roles and wishing them the very best in their work with the Board of Trustees.

Regards,

William W. Matthews, III, ’90, Esq.

Chair, Board of Trustees

La Salle University