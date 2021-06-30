La Salle welcomes additions to University’s Board of Trustees

La Salle University has welcomed six new members to its Board of Trustees, following its May meeting.

The Board of Trustees’ newest members, each a graduate of La Salle University, are listed alphabetically:

Lawrence “Larry” C. Berran, ’93

Donna Massanova, ’00, CPA

La Vonne Isabelle Neal, ’77, Ph.D.

Ellen E. Reilly, ’83

Robert Schaefer, ’89, M.A. ’95, FSC

Joseph “Joe” E. Truitt, III, ’86

“We are fortunate to welcome six dynamic and engaged leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Board of Trustees chair William W. Matthews, III, ’90, Esq. “They are leaders in their respective fields and, as La Salle alumni, they bring with them into their Trusteeships a dedication and passion for this University, its historic mission, and our talented students.

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees is made up of 39 members. Of the Board’s newest members, four (Berran, Massanova, Neal, and Truitt) have been elected to the Board by the University’s current Trustees for five-year terms, beginning July 1. Reilly, in her role as President of La Salle’s Alumni Association, and Br. Robert, as Provincial of DENA, have accepted their ex-officio roles, as outlined by the Board’s bylaws.

More on the University’s newest Trustees:

Lawrence “Larry” C. Berran, ’93, is the chief executive officer of iPipeline, a leading cloud-based software solutions provider for the financial services and life insurance industries. Berran, since 2002, has helped grow iPipeline to more than 800 employees and $200 million in revenue. The Philadelphia native earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1993 through La Salle’s Honors Program. He is a past member of La Salle’s School of Business Advisory Board and Center for Entrepreneurship Board.

Donna Massanova, ’00, CPA, is a partner with Baker Tilly’s audit and accounting services group, the northeast region real estate practice leader, and the national practice leader for the firm’s employee benefit plan (EBP) services group. A Philadelphia native, she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2000. Massanova is a current member of the Presidential Advisory Council and La Salle’s School of Business Advisory Board. She received La Salle’s Michael DeAngeles Award in 2011 and its Lasallian Leadership Award in 2017.

La Vonne Isabelle Neal, ’77, Ph.D., recently retired as the associate vice president for process improvement and operational effectiveness at Northern Illinois University (NIU). Previously, she served as a college dean at NIU and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. After earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from La Salle in 1977, Neal entered the United States Army as a 2nd lieutenant and later earned the rank of captain, specializing in military intelligence. A resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., and a Philadelphia native, she launched her professional career in strategic planning before earning her doctorate in special education and pivoting into the education field. Neal is a current member of La Salle’s Presidential Advisory Council.

Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, is the President of La Salle’s Alumni Association and the head of healthcare and life sciences with WHOOP, an electronics company that is focused on changing patients’ lives through biomarker data. Professionally, Reilly has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience. A resident of North Caldwell, N.J., she earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1983 and is the recipient of La Salle’s IT Leadership Award.

Brother Robert Schaefer, ’89, M.A. ’95, FSC, is the Brother Visitor of the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA), as appointed by the Superior General of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. In his role, which is also referred to as Provincial, Br. Bob is the guarantor of the unity and vitality of DENA, while leading the district and directing its administrative team. Br. Bob has served primarily in secondary education as a teacher, campus minister and school administrator, including 7 years as the principal at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh. While at La Salle University, he was involved with Student Government and was a brother of Sigma Phi Lambda Fraternity. He earned both a bachelor’s degree in 1989 and a master’s degree in 1995 from La Salle University.

Joseph “Joe” E. Truitt, III, ’86, is the chairman of the board with Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., and a board member of Philadelphia-based Code BioTherapeutics. He carries into his role on La Salle’s Board of Trustees more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, following his service as Captain in the United States Marine Corps. The Ambler, Pa., native earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1986.