Alumna addressing diversity gap in STEM

La Salle alumna Angela V. Harris joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss barriers she and others have encountered while pursuing a career in STEM—and the scholarship she’s established to help change that.

Angela V. Harris, M.S. ’08, has a message for companies who attribute their lack of diversity in tech positions to a dearth of available Black talent.

“There is Black tech talent available,” said Harris, a senior project marketing manager with Microsoft who received an M.S. in information technology leadership from La Salle University in 2008. “I have a pipeline of talent here. We are ready, and they’re available.”

Harris recently introduced the Angela W. Harris Scholarship at La Salle University to help Black students further their STEM education. She previously established a similar scholarship at Drexel University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in information systems.

Harris joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss barriers she has encountered while pursuing a career in STEM, and her scholarship for La Salle students aimed at helping remove those obstacles.

Listen and subscribe to the 20th & Olney podcast on any of the major podcast players.