Additional health and safety updates for Fall 2021

To the University community:

This Friday, Aug. 6 marks the deadline for La Salle students and employees to submit their vaccination status to the University.

Every student and employee is required to complete this step, regardless of whether:

you are fully vaccinated;

your vaccine cycle is incomplete; or

you are requesting vaccine exemption.

I cannot stress enough the importance of submitting this required information for us to structure an on-campus plan that allows for the most pleasurable and enjoyable living and learning experience.

Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

I urge those not yet vaccinated to consider vaccination now. The recent spikes in cases and hospitalizations are occurring most frequently in those not vaccinated. Nearly 350 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the United States and over 60% of adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The vaccine will help keep you from getting seriously ill, in most cases, even if you do get COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Learn how to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you.

Entry and Surveillance testing

Please visit our website for entry and surveillance testing procedures and scheduling instructions if you are unvaccinated. Faculty, staff, and students who do not submit a vaccination status certification form prior to this Friday will be considered unvaccinated and subject to additional safety measures. (These additional safety measures also apply to those who receive exemptions from the vaccine.) This portion of our campus community will be required to complete entry testing, subject to random surveillance testing throughout the semester, and must complete a COVID-19 check-in each day. Entry and surveillance testing is not optional, and individuals who are non-compliant will be restricted from accessing University facilities and may be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Ultimately, non-compliance compromises the safety of our entire community.

Continue to visit our dedicated COVID-19 page for the latest health and safety guidelines and a dashboard of current cases. We look forward to a safe and successful start to the fall semester.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President