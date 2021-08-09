In “the engine room” at Johns Hopkins

Tony Kelly, ’17, is using A.I. to develop projects in the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University.

Shortly after joining the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as a data scientist in late March, La Salle University graduate Tony Kelly, ’17, began working on Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 data mapping dashboards—the real-time tracking map of coronavirus cases and deaths that have served as a go-to resource for government agencies, public health departments, and news outlets over the last year.

Members of Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Lab developed the map shortly after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in China, and Kelly was tasked with tracking the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) bots that gathered data for the dashboard. Within a few weeks, Kelly was using A.I. for an assignment that seemed like something out of a science fiction movie. He began running counter A.I. strategy, essentially using A.I. to outwit opposing A.I.

“What a counter A.I. strategy lets us do is reduce A.I. advantages for an adversary,” said Kelly, who earned his bachelor’s degree in information technology from La Salle, later receiving an M.S. in computer science from Johns Hopkins in 2020. “It lets us figure out if people are using A.I. against us. If they’re already using (A.I.), ideally, we’re a step ahead. People weren’t really thinking about this until a couple years ago. We’re right here on the cutting edge.”

Kelly’s department occupies a specialized niche on the cutting edge. As the largest university affiliated research center in the country, Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Lab serves as an “engine room,” as Kelly put it, developing blueprints and prototypes for government-sponsored projects that, if successful, may eventually be manufactured in larger quantities by companies like Lockheed-Martin.

“As my group supervisor, Aaron Katz, says, we will things that do not exist into existence,” said Kelly. “That’s where my passion lies. I get very excited when people say, ‘That’s impossible,’ or ‘We’ve never done that yet.’ That, to me, is a challenge.”

Currently, Kelly utilizes A.I. to detect anomalies in flight patterns and air traffic for the United States Navy. He’ll continue to lean on A.I. for future assignments, which Kelly expects will support a range of initiatives, from COVID-19 and healthcare, to cyber interests and infrastructure.

Whatever his next assignment is, Kelly said his curiosity will guide him toward his goals. He credits his Lasallian education—schooling which dates to his days at Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore—with enabling that curiosity to flourish, singling out the influence of La Salle faculty like associate mathematics professor Thomas Blum, Ph.D., and assistant mathematics professor Margaret McCoey, along with recently retired assistant vice president of student wellness, Kate Ward-Gaus.

“If I did not have that Lasallian education, I would not be here today because I would not be who I am today,” said Kelly. “Calvert Hall’s goal is that when you leave, you are a man of faith, a man of intellect, and a man of integrity. And La Salle was like a big Calvert Hall. It’s where my intellectual curiosity really developed. I carry that with me every day. People like Dr. Blum, Professor McCoey and Kate Ward-Gaus kept my heart pumping and engaged my curiosity.”

—Patrick Berkery