Interim President “really excited to welcome everybody back”

Learn more about the School of Business graduate who is guiding the University through an important time in its history.

La Salle University Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ‘85 is excitedly awaiting the start of the upcoming academic year for many reasons.

There are new programs like the Master of Science in Business Systems and Analytics, new seasons for La Salle’s sports teams, and the promise of a bustling campus once the fall semester begins.

“I’m really excited to welcome everybody back,” O’Shaughnessy said recently. “So far, my time on campus has been, honestly, just a little too quiet. We’ll have our students back, our faculty back, and our staff back as we return to full capacity. I’m really looking forward to it.”

O’Shaughnessy, who assumed the interim presidency at La Salle in June, joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss his roots growing up in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, his role during a transitional time for La Salle, the search for the next University President, and more.

—Patrick Berkery