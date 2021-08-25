A warm welcome to campus

Here’s how to get involved, grab some gear, and make connections during La Salle’s Welcome Weeks.

La Salle University is gearing up to welcome new and returning students to 20th and Olney this fall. And what’s a welcome to campus without Welcome Week?

In fact, this year, La Salle is coordinating events and activities over the first two weeks of the academic year. The Welcome Weeks will encourage engagement, spark friendships, and bridge La Salle’s first-year, transfer, and returning students with a series of on-campus programming from Aug. 25–Sept. 14.

A featured component of La Salle’s Welcome Weeks is Involvement Week, held from Aug. 31–Sept. 3 in the lobby of the Union and showcasing involvement opportunities through the University’s Campus Activities Center and various student organizations.

Not sure where to begin? There’s something for everyone. Here’s how to get involved:

For campus commuters: Off-campus students can pick up their student IDs, connect with other commuter students, and grab some La Salle gear at the Commuter Meet and Greet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 12–4 p.m. in the Union. Registration for this event is required: https://bit.ly/3DbcTzc

Explorer spirit: Bring your La Salle pride and rep the blue and gold with your favorite La Salle gear at a tailgate for the women’s soccer and field hockey teams at McCarthy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Welcome Mass: Celebrate the first Mass of the academic year in the De La Salle Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m.

A Presidential Welcome: The Fall 2021 semester kicks off with the first day of classes on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Get to know La Salle’s Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy in a President’s Meet-and-Greet from 12:30–2 p.m. with pretzels and water ice on Hansen Quad.

Setting up for success: Need help finding your classes? First-year students can meet with La Salle’s Student Success Coaches and get a head-start on their first day of classes with Coffee and Coaches on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 7:45–9:45 a.m. in Room 402 of the Lawrence Building.

Get involved: Students can learn how to get involved in campus jobs, clubs, organizations, and volunteering during Involvement Week. Tabling and sessions run daily from Aug. 31–Sept. 3 in the Union lobby.

Manifest a vision: Students can thumb through magazines and create their own vision board for a successful semester at the Fall 2021 Vision Board Party on Sept. 2, from 2–3 p.m. in the Union Ballroom.

Make wellness a priority: In partnership with La Salle’s Student Wellness Services, students can build their own college thriving kit with items like Silly Putty, herbal tea, and healthy snacks on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 1–3 p.m. in the Union Music Room.

Pursue your passion: Explore topics of social justice and learn how La Salle students can help be an active advocate in the community (and beyond) with La Salle’s University Ministry, Service and Support on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 12:30–1:30 p.m. in the Union’s Dan Rodden Theatre.

—Shea Wright