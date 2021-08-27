La Salle in the media | August highlights

La Salle faculty, students, and staff spoke to reporters recently about breakthrough COVID-19 cases, surviving breast cancer, the 2020 Census, and the University’s decision to clear outstanding student balances from Spring 2021.

A few highlights from the past few weeks:

Together for Each Other in Sickness, Health and New Locks | New York Times

Brittany Muszynski, ’12, an alumna of La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program, shared her story as a breast cancer survivor with the New York Times, which reported on and featured photographs from her June 2021 wedding.

A reporter thinks he caught the delta variant despite being vaccinated. He went searching for answers | Philadelphia Inquirer

Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., associate professor of biology, discusses a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter’s breakthrough case of COVID-19; the possibility of significantly worse symptoms, had the reporter been unvaccinated; and the strength of the body’s immune system.

Philadelphia, suburbs drive Pennsylvania’s population growth | 6ABC

The city’s population is growing, according to the 2020 Census. Charles A. “Chip” Gallagher, Ph.D., professor and chair of criminal justice and sociology, pointed out a complicating factor in counting city residents. “I think it’s very likely that our Latino population has been undercounted,” Gallagher told 6ABC.

La Salle University clears spring semester balances using federal COVID-19 relief funds | CBS3

The University’s decision to clear past-due student account balances from Spring 2021 brought on relief… and a few tears. “I was a little emotional when I found out, but it was good tears and a source of happiness and stress relief for me,” said communication major Cas Borowitz, ’24, in an interview with CBS3. Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, also spoke with the station.

—Christopher A. Vito