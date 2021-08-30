All-American athletes thriving in the classroom, too

Dennis Manyeah , ’21 and Grace Mancini, ’20, M.S. ’21, explain their paths to nationals.

La Salle University track and field athletes Dennis Manyeah, ’21, and Grace Mancini, ’20, M.S. ’21, earned All-America honors following their performance at the NCAA Track and Field Championships earlier this year, establishing a couple of La Salle records in the process.

Both student-athletes said succeeding against the best of the best validated the hard work they have put in.

“Building up the consistency and the ability to perform showed that everything I’ve been doing up until now paid off,” said Manyeah, who became the first high jumper in program history to make it to nationals.

“It proved that when I set my mind to something, it’s crazy what I can achieve,” added Mancini, who also earned all-academic status from the Atlantic 10 for the second time in her career, putting up a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Manyeah and Mancini joined the 20th & Olney podcast to discuss balancing academics and athletics, their future plans and more.

Listen and subscribe to the 20th & Olney podcast on any of the major podcast players.

—Patrick Berkery