Maintaining our safe and healthy campus environment

To the University community:

Over the last week and a half, our classrooms have generated engaged, spirited discussion between instructors and students. Hansen Quad is alive and buzzing with activity. Our campus looks great as fall begins and I am so happy that we are all in person again at 20th and Olney.

I am encouraged by how we are all following our shared health guidelines and safe gathering practices. The numbers reported by our COVID-19 response team are also encouraging: Last week closed with only six new cases, a sharp decline from our most-recent prior experience. As of Tuesday, there are only four known active cases within our campus community. Additionally, our campus vaccination rate (including those that are partially vaccinated) is nearing 94%, with 89% of our students, faculty, and staff fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

These figures are positive, but we must continue to keep our guard up. Let’s not forget where we were just two short weeks ago. It is important that we all follow our health and safety guidelines and remain diligent in our mitigation efforts to ensure that we stay on-campus this semester.

Remember:

We are on campus. Let’s do everything we can to stay safe and stay healthy, in order to stay here for the full semester.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President