For La Salle’s counseling center, “there’s no problem too big or too small”

Resources , counseling services, and consultations are available to Explorers.

The academic year evokes myriad emotions. While some experience enthusiasm or hopefulness, others combat stress and anxiety.

“Students are going through transitions in real-time. Things are constantly changing, and students are being asked to adapt,” said Erica Rogers, Ph.D., assistant director of La Salle University’s Student Counseling Center. “If you or someone you know is struggling, you should know where to go to reorient yourself and get the help that’s available.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Tackling test anxiety

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 12:30 p.m.

This session, co-facilitated by the Center for Academic Achievement and the Student Counseling Center, will address strategies for handling test anxiety. La Salle students will reflect on their processes before, during, and after exams to create a game plan. Register for the session.

La Salle’s Student Counseling Center and the Paul A. Stanton Wellness Program are here to help, offering a range of services, programming, and resources to meet the needs of La Salle’s students.

College students across the country are experiencing a range of feelings. Among those surveyed for a 2020 study, nearly three-quarters of college students cited the pandemic as a reason for experiencing increased stress and anxiety. The emotions ranged from worry about their health and the health of their loved ones, issues with concentration, and limited social interactions, among others.

Additionally, more than 71% of college students said the pandemic has left them feeling burnt out, an increase of more than 30% according to a 2021 survey. Another 2021 study uncovered “general difficulties” linked to “distanced learning and social isolation” that were prevalent across a diverse cross-section of college students.

“There’s no problem too big or too small,” Rogers said. “We want to meet with La Salle’s students, hear from them, and create a plan that will help them on a path toward mental wellness and academic success.”

Here’s what students should know:

Contact info Call 215-951-1355 or email StudentCounseling@lasalle.edu, whether for general counseling services, to set up an initial consultation, or simply to learn more. (The Center is limiting foot traffic and encouraging calls and emails, rather than in-person pop-ins.)

“Walk-in” hours Did you know the Student Counseling Center offers virtual walk-in hours? No appointments are required for these time slots—from Monday through Friday, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. (Helpful tip: It’s always best to email StudentCounseling@lasalle.edu to ensure availability for a same-day conversation with a counselor.)

Wellness Wednesday After a year of virtual programming through social media, Wellness Wednesday is back for in-person events. Whether on the Union Patio or in the Union lobby, students can visit the Wellness Wednesday table (1–2:30 p.m.) for grab-and-go knowledge, interactive resources and education. The topics vary week-to-week.

Shareable resources Need pamphlets on general wellness? What about literature on sleep deprivation or substance abuse? Student Counseling has you covered, with interactive printed resources like posters, tipsheets, and checklists. Email netanel@lasalle.edu to learn more.

Get involved Did you know La Salle has a chapter of the Reflect Organization? This national mental wellness nonprofit has Philadelphia roots, dating to its origin at the University of Pennsylvania. Reflect is dedicated to empowering students to transform campus culture by destigmatizing mental health and broaching difficult subjects. La Salle’s chapter has returned from a one-year hiatus and organizing programming for later this year. Email netanel@lasalle.edu to express interest or get involved.

Stay connected Student Wellness at La Salle maintains accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Follow both for regular updates on programming and more.

Training and awareness September is Suicide Prevention Month. La Salle offers virtual training programs that support awareness and intervention. For students, there’s Kognito—a simulation designed to teach skills that will help students support their emotional health and that of their peers. The Kognito simulation is available on the University’s website and through the myLaSalle Portal.

For faculty and staff, QPR is a behavioral intervention that teaches individuals how to recognize the warning signs of suicide and provides guidelines on how to Question a person’s suicidal thoughts, Persuade them to get help, and Refer them for help. (Interested? Email ExplorersCare@lasalle.edu or call 215-951-1048).

“Connection is more important now than ever. That connection can be to people, information, a physical location, or a sense of being and belonging,” said Ashley Netanel, La Salle’s wellness initiatives coordinator. “Navigating those pathways can be challenging for some students, who may be out of practice, and for others, for whom this is new entirely.”

“We’re always trying to improve and grow our services to shift with the changing needs of our student body,” Rogers added. “We’re mindful of the range of experiences students may have had and meeting them where they are in their lives.”

—Christopher A. Vito