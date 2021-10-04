La Salle in the media | September highlights

In recent weeks, La Salle University appeared in the media on topics related to the pandemic, men’s basketball—and a visit to campus from Adam Sandler.

A few highlights from September:

Adam Sandler films movie scene at La Salle University | CBS3

For a few days, actor and comedian Adam Sandler visited La Salle’s campus to film scenes for his forthcoming Netflix movie, “Hustle.” While here, Sandler turned 55—and received a serenade of “Happy birthday” from La Salle students.

Psychotherapy after the pandemic will likely be a hybrid — part office, part telemedicine | Philadelphia Inquirer

What does the future hold for mental wellness services? The Philadelphia Inquirer interviewed Serita Reels, La Salle’s director of student support and equity. Kognito, a virtual simulation to help recognize mental health warning signs, is available to all University students and employees.

Jobless claims hit pandemic low; businesses aggressively hiring | 6ABC

Employers continue to grapple with workforce shortages, even as coronavirus-specific unemployment benefits come to an end. 6ABC spoke with David Robison, Ph.D., professor of economics, who explained possible next steps in the country’s economic recovery.

Athletic trainers’ role in the pandemic | Inside Higher Ed

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced considerable levels of stress for first responders and healthcare heroes. Among them—athletic trainers. Inside Higher Ed welcomed Meredith E. Kneavel, Ph.D., professor of public health and associate dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, onto The Academic Minute podcast to share her research findings.

‘The vibes are great’: La Salle’s Ashley Howard on the Explorers’ newcomers, returnees and a strong offseason | The Athletic

The men’s basketball season is rapidly approaching. What can fans and opposing teams expect from the Explorers? “When people watch La Salle,” said coach Ashley Howard, “I want them to know that we’re going to play hard, play together and rebound.”

