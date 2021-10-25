Homecoming and Family Weekend returning to 20th & Olney

La Salle alumni and families will reunite on campus this month.

Get ready to come home again, Explorers.

After a year apart, members of the La Salle University community will once again converge upon 20th & Olney for Homecoming and Family Weekend, slated for Nov. 12–14.

La Salle’s Vice President of University Advancement Dan Joyce, M.A., ’01, said the University is especially excited to welcome alumni and their families back to campus following a virtual alumni event in 2020.

“Homecoming weekend is always an exciting time for all,” he said. “Our gathering this year will be more meaningful for the La Salle community as we come together for camaraderie and fun after a year apart. I’m sure it will be a celebration brimming with emotion.”

Homecoming festivities begin Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. with the Alumni Association Awards Dinner at the Union Ballroom. The Alumni Association will award the recipients of the Finley Award and Signum Fidei Medal and induct a new class into the Alpha Epsilon Honor Society.

The programming for Saturday, Nov. 13, features something for everyone: A hoops doubleheader is on tap featuring both the La Salle men’s and women’s basketball teams. The women take on Rider at Tom Gola Arena at TruMark Financial Center at 12 p.m., with the men tipping off at 4 p.m. against Albany. You can enjoy both games for the price of one by purchasing a ticket combo package. The men’s game will be followed with a post-game happy hour beginning at 6 p.m. at nearby Attic Brewing (137 Berkley Street).

In addition to basketball, Saturday afternoon also features a family-friendly and wildly popular chemistry show in Holroyd Hall 190 at 12:30 p.m., and a Festival on the Hansen Quad from 12:30–3:30 p.m. with food, drinks, a beer garden, and more.

A 50th reunion and family Mass at De La Salle Chapel opens Sunday’s events at 11 a.m., followed by the 50th reunion champagne luncheon in the Union Ballroom at 12 p.m., celebrating the classes of 1970–1972. Sunday also features a family lunch in the Blue and Gold Dining Hall at 12 noon.

Find more information on the 2021 Homecoming and Family Weekend.

—Patrick Berkery