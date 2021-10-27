La Salle in the media | October highlights

In recent weeks, the La Salle community spoke with reporters about higher ed marketing trends, the similarities between William Penn and former NBA executive Sam Hinkie, and more.

Here are some highlights from October:

Colleges spend billions to market themselves to students | Washington Post

Marketing is playing a role in attracting prospective students to colleges and universities nationwide. Exploring this trend, the Washington Post interviewed Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications.

How Sam Hinkie and William Penn both learned to trust the process in Philadelphia | KYW Newsradio

There are parallels between William Penn’s construction of a city and society and Sam Hinkie’s roster construction as general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers—and Frank McKee, director of La Salle’s American Studies program, unpacks those shared themes and theories in his first-year seminar. KYW Newsradio spoke with McKee for a recent podcast.

Serendipitous slice of home helps La Salle field hockey player Sofia Pla make an impact | Philadelphia Inquirer

Argentina-born Sofia Pla, ’25, a first-year student, chose La Salle because “it feels like a family.” That’s particularly true with a fellow Buenos Aires native, Martu Loncarica, serving as the University’s first-year field hockey coach. Pla shared her story with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

—Christopher A. Vito