Men’s cross country team wins conference crown

The men’s cross country team brought new hardware to La Salle University’s campus.

The Explorers claimed the Atlantic 10 Conference championship for the 11th time in program history, placing four runners among the top-15 finishers at the Oct. 30 A-10 meet in Cedarville, Ohio.

Taonga Mbambo, ’23, and Ibrahim Kedir, ’22, finished fourth and sixth, respectively. Luke Jaciw-Zurakowsky, ’21, ’22, who won the A-10 individual cross country championship last spring, crossed in 13th place, with Ryan James, ’22, finishing right behind him.

Next, the Explorers will compete in the Nov. 12 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet in Bethlehem, Pa.

