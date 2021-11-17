Skip to Main Content

Keeping our campus healthy and safe

La Salle News

November 17, 2021

Photo recap of Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021

Image of La Salle cheerleaders posing for a photo at the Festival on the Quad.

Music, food, friends, and fun—those are the ingredients of every good party, and it sure felt like one had broken out on La Salle University’s campus.

Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021 (the formal name for that party) attracted more than 1,000 alumni, students, families, and friends of La Salle to the University’s campus. Saturday’s schedule, featuring an all-day festival on Hansen Quad, highlighted the annual three-day event from Nov. 12–14.

Not even a few scattered showers couldn’t dampen the mood around 20th and Olney. Fans packed into Tom Gola Arena to witness a doubleheader sweep, with men’s and women’s basketball scoring Homecoming wins at TruMark Financial Center.

Here are some highlights from Homecoming and Family Weekend 2021:

The Explorer shooting a basketball at Homecoming.

The Explorer worked on his game at the pop-a-shot station.

Alumni, families, and students gathering on the Hansen Quad.

Hansen Quad served as the central gathering spot.

La Salle students and family members posing for a photo while wearing blue and gold.

Friends, family, fun, and food made for a perfectly alliterative Homecoming.

Zeb Kramer, Ph.D., created a fire during the Chemistry Show at Holroyd Hall.

Zeb Kramer, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry, led the family-friendly (and fiery) Chemistry Show at Holroyd Hall.

Alumni standing on the Hansen Quad.

There was something for everyone at Homecoming and Family Weekend.

Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, posing with a student who is holding her acceptance pack.

Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, handed out acceptance packs to admitted students during the Future Explorer Family Day event.

Alumni speaking during a panel at a prospective student event.

La Salle alumni spoke to prospective students during a panel at the Union Ballroom.

Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, shaking hands with alumni.

Golden Explorers from the Classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 met with Interim President Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85, at Sunday’s event.

—Christopher A. Vito

