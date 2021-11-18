Giving thanks to the La Salle community

To the University community:

Our lives, work, and academic pursuits have faced incredible obstacles over the last 20-plus months. Despite these challenges, we have much for which to be thankful.

I am thankful for all of you. I am thankful for our remarkable students, whose pursuit of excellence in and out of the classroom never wavers. I am thankful for our faculty, staff, Christian Brothers, and Board of Trustees, who routinely demonstrate a high level of engagement with and commitment to our students and University. I am thankful for our alumni and wider La Salle community, who possess an unmatched passion for this University.

To express my gratitude to our faculty and staff, and to ensure we all enjoy additional downtime with those closest to us around the holidays, I have asked the Office of Human Resources to add two paid holidays to our administrative calendar for this year—next Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 23.

This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to find ways to embrace our Lasallian mission. Prioritize your safety and the wellness of others by celebrating responsibly and choosing to gather in small numbers. Learn more about our on-campus food pantry, The Basket, and contribute to improve our students’ accessibility to nutritious meals around the holidays. Make a gift to the University on Giving Tuesday. And keep an eye out for forthcoming initiatives from University Ministry, Service and Support, for ways you can make the holiday season brighter for our neighbors in Northwest Philadelphia and beyond.

In closing, I am personally grateful for the opportunity to work together with you at La Salle University in support of this important mission. So enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner—and the leftovers. And please find time to relax, catch your breath, and spend time with, as well as express gratitude to, those you love. Be safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President