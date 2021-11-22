Skip to Main Content

Keeping our campus healthy and safe

More Info »
X

La Salle News

November 22, 2021

Ways you can support La Salle on Giving Tuesday

This year, La Salle University will celebrate Giving Tuesday and call upon its community for support.

Celebrated around the world, Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It’s a day of philanthropy that encourages giving, collaboration, and celebration of generosity at the outset of the holiday season.

“We are so grateful for the philanthropic contributions of our University community and friends of La Salle,” said Vice President of University Advancement Dan Joyce, M.A. ’01. “With your help, we continue to extend the reach of our student scholarship funds, preserve our mission, carry out a variety of strategic initiatives, and strengthen the quality of our Division I student-athlete experience—just to name a few.”

Here are a few ways you can support La Salle University on Tuesday, Nov. 30, for Day of Giving:

  • School-specific gifts. You can make a gift to any of La Salle’s three schools—the School of Arts and Sciences, the School of Business, and the School of Nursing and Health Sciences. These gifts support the student experience and a high-impact Lasallian education.
  • The La Salle Fund, composed of thousands of individual gifts annually, collectively helps the University support its mission and achieve its goals.
  • The Explorer Fund provides resources for La Salle’s Division I intercollegiate teams and Department of Athletics and Recreation.
  • Explorer’s Choice. This category allows you to support any area of the University that fits your preferences, including the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative; the Honors Program Scholarship Initiative; the Anna Allen Student Emergency Fund, and more.

Share This