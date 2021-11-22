Ways you can support La Salle on Giving Tuesday

This year, La Salle University will celebrate Giving Tuesday and call upon its community for support.

Celebrated around the world, Giving Tuesday refers to the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It’s a day of philanthropy that encourages giving, collaboration, and celebration of generosity at the outset of the holiday season.

“We are so grateful for the philanthropic contributions of our University community and friends of La Salle,” said Vice President of University Advancement Dan Joyce, M.A. ’01. “With your help, we continue to extend the reach of our student scholarship funds, preserve our mission, carry out a variety of strategic initiatives, and strengthen the quality of our Division I student-athlete experience—just to name a few.”

Here are a few ways you can support La Salle University on Tuesday, Nov. 30, for Day of Giving: