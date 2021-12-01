La Salle in the media | November highlights

Reporters spoke to La Salle students and faculty about a range of topics in November—the start of the college basketball season, COVID-19, holiday shopping, and a possible Starbucks unionization.

Here are the highlights:

Rare Starbucks union vote set to begin in Buffalo | The Associated Press

Is unionization in the future for Starbucks employees? There’s plenty at stake for the coffee giant and its employees, associate professor of management and leadership Carolyn Plump, J.D., told The Associated Press.

Study: Fluvoxamine is an antidepressant that could prevent severe COVID-19 | VeryWell Health

In a limited trial, an antidepressant drug reduced the risk of severe COVID-19. To explain, two professors spoke with VeryWell Health: Kelly McClure, Ph.D., professor of psychology who studies depression, and Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., associate professor of biology who studies viral transmission.

UPS now hiring for the holidays | NBC10

Higher prices for consumers? Higher wages for seasonal workers? NBC10 spoke with Nilofar Varzgani, Ph.D., assistant professor of business systems and analytics, about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

La Salle’s Jack Clark, new and improved and ‘100%’ healthy | Philadelphia Inquirer

After two major knee injuries, men’s basketball player Jack Clark, ’23, told the Philadelphia Inquirer he is ready to lead the Explorers and grow into the player he always knew he could be.

La Salle’s Molly Masciantonio is about making memories and good vibes on the court | Philadelphia Inquirer

Women’s basketball player Molly Masciantonio, ’22, told the Inquirer she is ready to win. She described the Explorers as “like family” and knew all along that La Salle “was exactly where I wanted to be.”

—Christopher A. Vito