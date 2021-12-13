Dining schedule updates

To the University community:

I would like to share updates to our campus dining schedule ahead of winter recess and into the new year:

Before and during winter recess

Blue and Gold Dining Hall, the Union Food Court, and Starbucks will be unavailable from Dec. 18–Jan. 2. Remember: Pauline’s Deli and Explorer’s Den, on West Campus, will maintain normal operating hours through winter break.

Free coffee and pastries will be available to students, faculty, and staff the morning of Monday, Dec. 20, near the Starbucks café in the Union.

In the new year

On weekdays, from Jan. 3–17, two dining options located in the Union will be available—Starbucks (from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.) and The Point (from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.). You can use the Sidekick mobile app to place orders.

As the semester begins

Blue and Gold Dining Hall reopens Sunday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., as we welcome students to campus. Union Food Court and all other campus dining options will be available Tuesday, Jan. 18, upon our return to a standard dining operations schedule.

Wishing you and your family and friends a joyous holiday season and a safe and healthy new year.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Pricken, CPA, M.S.

Vice President of Finance and Administration