La Salle in the media | December highlights

In December, media outlets featured La Salle faculty, students, and alumni on topics like COVID-19 treatments, public relations campaigns, and college basketball.

Here are a few highlights:

What happens to a brand when its celebrity spokesperson falls from grace? | KYW Newsradio

After NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ controversial comments about COVID-19 vaccines, what happens to the companies that pay him as a spokesperson? KYW Newsradio interviewed Michael Smith, Ph.D., associate professor of communication, who teaches about public relations campaigns and the roles of brand reps in his courses.

Pfizer says its COVID-19 pill will be effective against Omicron. How does it work? | Verywell Health

“The way this drug works is it slows down the lifecycle of the virus so that we’re making smaller numbers of new [virus] particles, which means we get a slower spread in the body of the virus, and therefore more time for the immune system to kick in,” assistant professor of integrated science, business, and technology Jason Diaz, Ph.D., told Verywell Health.

Report: Cheryl Reeve will be USA basketball coach through 2024 Olympics | Yahoo! News

Three-time WNBA coach of the year Cheryl Reeve, ’88, is taking the reins as the new coach of the U.S. women’s national basketball team.

Photos from La Salle’s 81-55 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson | Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia Inquirer offered views from Gola Arena of a men’s basketball victory.

—Christopher A. Vito