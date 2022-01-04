Nonprofit leadership graduate program ranks No. 1 in Philadelphia

La Salle’s innovative and interdisciplinary program is among the nation’s best, according to ZDnet .

The Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership at La Salle University is considered the best in the Philadelphia region and among the best in the nation, according to a recent ranking.

Business technology news outlet ZDnet unveiled its choices for the nation’s leading online master’s programs in nonprofit leadership and management for 2021. The rankings placed La Salle’s graduate-degree program in nonprofit leadership—a 33-credit, online program—at No. 1 in the Philadelphia area and No. 12 in the U.S.

La Salle’s Master’s in Nonprofit Leadership is an interdisciplinary program that brings together leaders from an array of professional fields. The master’s program, which can be completed in as little as two years, offers synchronous and asynchronous courses in nonprofit marketing, law and ethics, finance, strategic planning, and governance and leadership.

The complexities of running a nonprofit or mission-driven business require the right combination of knowledge, said Laura Otten, Ph.D., director of La Salle’s M.S. in Nonprofit Leadership.

“Working alongside other nonprofit professionals and dealing with the issues discussed in class, our students have the immediate opportunity of seeing the frequent clash of theory and practice, and they work to find ways to align the two in order to produce the best nonprofits possible,” Otten said. “Designed with a fully-online delivery from its start, our program has helped students hone their abilities to lead, work, and succeed in the virtual space long before the pandemic came along.”

To formulate its rankings, ZDnet’s methodology includes the collection of publicly accessible data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and consideration of hundreds of variables, like admissions and graduation rates. The outlet also factors in expert insight from national consultants and its editorial board.

—Christopher A. Vito