Ways to get involved on MLK Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, recognized nationally this year on Monday, Jan. 17, provides several opportunities for the La Salle University community and residents of the Philadelphia region to celebrate and honor the civil rights activist’s legacy.

Here are a few notable service projects and engagement activities:

Create an inspirational mural

La Salle students are invited by University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMSS) to volunteer at Howe Elementary School from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The day of service includes organizing and painting a mural in the school’s entryway. The colorful artwork will feature the words, “Educated minds have no limits,” creating a welcoming and inspiring piece for students to see every morning.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Howe principal Matthew Reid at 215-400-3650 or msreid@philasd.org.

Serve the Philadelphia community

UMSS invites the La Salle community to participate in the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. In collaboration with Global Citizen and Girard College, the largest MLK day event in the U.S. provides a variety of service opportunities around the city including community clean-ups, food donations, and reflective conversations.

Learn more about the MLK Day of Service.

Honor Black history

The African American Student League (AASL) at La Salle will host a film screening and speaker. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the La Salle Union auditorium.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including socially distanced seating and a mask-wearing requirement. No food is permitted. (The event will be moved to Zoom as virtual programming, as needed.)

Attend an Explorers basketball game

The men’s and women’s basketball teams of La Salle and Saint Joseph’s universities commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with two rivalry games at St. Joe’s Hagan Arena. The women will tip-off at 12 p.m., while the men’s game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Both teams will don special warm-up shirts in honor of Dr. King.

Click here to purchase tickets to the games, which will both be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

— Meg Ryan