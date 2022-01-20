Skip to Main Content

January 20, 2022

Next week’s return to in-person learning

To the University community:

Welcome back to campus for the spring semester! I hope you are enjoying a productive start to our academic term.

We remain committed to delivering an in-person, high-impact teaching and learning experience with little to no disruption. This week’s slight adjustment—moving our first four days of classes to remote instruction—was aimed at limiting opportunities for transmission of the virus at the outset of the semester.

Next week, as planned, we will resume in-person learning on campus.

We have safely returned our resident students to on-campus housing and added testing hours for students and employees, while observing a positivity rate of just above 2%. We have increased our testing and contact tracing capacities. And we have seen a sizable increase in the number of booster doses received by our community members. Thanks to all of you who participated in Wednesday’s on-campus booster clinic, where nearly 12% of our booster-eligible student population received a booster.

Our COVID-19 Response Team will continue working closely with and observing guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. We will also monitor our case counts here on campus and trends throughout the city and region. Your health and safety are our top priority. That will not change.

Here are some important reminders, as we prepare for next week’s return to in-person learning:

  • COVID-19 boosters are required for anyone in our campus community within 30 days of eligibility. You can reserve an appointment time at our Feb. 15 campus booster clinic, offered through partnership with Walmart Pharmacy. (If you have an approved vaccine exemption on file, the University will continue to honor it.)
  • Already boosted? Update your vaccination record on file with the University. (Note: There’s a separate form for students and employees.)
  • COVID-19 tests are available four days each week, at no expense to you. Review the hours of operation for the on-campus testing center in Treetops Café.
  • Masking is required in all indoor settings on campus, regardless of your vaccination status. Find out more about our masking policy. The University has purchased KN95 masks and is actively working on increasing its supply. Before the weekend, these masks will be available at the Treetops Café testing center, the Union information desk, TruMark Financial Center, Connelly Library, and each residence hall security desk reception area, among other campus locations.
  • Stay home if you are not feeling well. Make alternate arrangements with your instructors or supervisors. Prioritize completing La Salle’s daily COVID-19 check-in.
  • More informationConsult our COVID-19 dashboard for the latest information and visit the health and safety guidelines page for more on our University policies.

Thank you for all you have done to help us return to in-person learning next week. Please remain diligent as we work together to stay safe and healthy. I hope you have a terrific semester!

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85
Interim President

