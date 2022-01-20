To the University community:

Welcome back to campus for the spring semester! I hope you are enjoying a productive start to our academic term.

We remain committed to delivering an in-person, high-impact teaching and learning experience with little to no disruption. This week’s slight adjustment—moving our first four days of classes to remote instruction—was aimed at limiting opportunities for transmission of the virus at the outset of the semester.

Next week, as planned, we will resume in-person learning on campus.

We have safely returned our resident students to on-campus housing and added testing hours for students and employees, while observing a positivity rate of just above 2%. We have increased our testing and contact tracing capacities. And we have seen a sizable increase in the number of booster doses received by our community members. Thanks to all of you who participated in Wednesday’s on-campus booster clinic, where nearly 12% of our booster-eligible student population received a booster.

Our COVID-19 Response Team will continue working closely with and observing guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. We will also monitor our case counts here on campus and trends throughout the city and region. Your health and safety are our top priority. That will not change.

Here are some important reminders, as we prepare for next week’s return to in-person learning:

Thank you for all you have done to help us return to in-person learning next week. Please remain diligent as we work together to stay safe and healthy. I hope you have a terrific semester!

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President