Booster deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15

Dear colleagues and students,
Earlier this month, La Salle revised its COVID-19 vaccination policy to require a booster dose for all students, faculty, and staff within 30 days of becoming eligible to receive one.
You must receive a COVID-19 booster shot and submit verification to the University by Tuesday, Feb. 15. Anyone who is not yet eligible for the booster by this date must receive the shot within 30 days of becoming eligible. (Eligibility varies based on the type of vaccine you received and when you received it. Consult the CDC’s guidelines to determine your eligibility date.)
If you have questions, you can contact La Salle’s COVID-19 Response Team at covid19@lasalle.edu.
Thanks for taking proactive steps that prioritize our community’s health and safety.
Sincerely,
Kristin Heasley, M.S., PHR, SHRM-CP, CPSP
Vice President of Human Resources
R. Scott Cook, D.O., FAOASM
Assistant Vice President, Student Wellness
Director, La Salle Student Health Center
Team Physician, La Salle Athletics