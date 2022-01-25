Booster deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 15

Dear colleagues and students,

Earlier this month, La Salle revised its COVID-19 vaccination policy to require a booster dose for all students, faculty, and staff within 30 days of becoming eligible to receive one.

You must receive a COVID-19 booster shot and submit verification to the University by Tuesday, Feb. 15. Anyone who is not yet eligible for the booster by this date must receive the shot within 30 days of becoming eligible. (Eligibility varies based on the type of vaccine you received and when you received it. Consult the CDC’s guidelines to determine your eligibility date .)

Have you received a booster? Update your vaccination status on file with the University . (Disregard this message if your records are up to date.)

Are you looking for a booster clinic? La Salle is partnering with Walmart Pharmacy to host another campus booster clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Reserve your spot, or find additional booster availability near you .

Do you have a University-approved exemption from COVID-19 immunization? La Salle will continue to honor that exemption. No additional action is required at this time.

If you have questions, you can contact La Salle’s COVID-19 Response Team at covid19@lasalle.edu.

Thanks for taking proactive steps that prioritize our community’s health and safety.

Sincerely,

Kristin Heasley, M.S., PHR, SHRM-CP, CPSP

Vice President of Human Resources

R. Scott Cook, D.O., FAOASM

Assistant Vice President, Student Wellness

Director, La Salle Student Health Center

Team Physician, La Salle Athletics