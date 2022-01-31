La Salle in the media | January highlights

A first-year guard is excelling with the Explorers men’s basketball team. An alumnus appeared on Jeopardy! The women’s basketball team rallied in support of their coach and his young daughter. And faculty spoke to reporters about COVID-19 and inflation.

Review a few of La Salle University’s media highlights from January:

Philadelphia native Cory Anotado to appear as contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week | Philly Voice

Cory Anotado’s love of gameshows began as a child, watching them on TV alongside his grandmother. What followed? He founded a gameshow news blog, appeared on several of the shows, and scored an appearance on Jeopardy! Philly Voice chronicled Anotado’s story.

With COVID impacts worse than ever, should Delaware be doing more? | Wilmington (Del.) News Journal

Delaware, in January, reinstated its mask-wearing requirement in all public venues. Still, leaders in the First State wondered what more they could do to protect their residents. The Wilmington News Journal spoke with Brian DeHaven, Ph.D., a virologist and an associate professor of biology.

La Salle freshman Khalil Brantley shines in his first college start, and the minutes were only a matter of time | Philadelphia Inquirer

Khalil Brantley, ’25, is playing more—and playing well—for the Explorers in his first season at 20th and Olney. “He has the swagger and the confidence, and he’s the kind of dude that lives for this,” men’s basketball coach Ashley Howard told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

La Salle coach raises awareness for daughter with leukemia | The Associated Press

The Explorers’ Jan. 23 win over Richmond did more than extend the team’s winning streak. It also served as a fundraiser and awareness-generator around pediatric cancer. The AP spoke to coach Mountain MacGillivray, whose young daughter is in remission from leukemia.

Inflation 2022: Ways to protect your wallet | PBS39 Allentown

Inflation is affecting the prices of everything, from gas and groceries to COVID-19 home-testing kits. Supply chain bottlenecks aren’t helping matters, either. Allentown’s PBS39 interviewed Walter Schubert, Ph.D., professor of finance, to learn more.

—Christopher A. Vito