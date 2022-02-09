What they’re saying about La Salle’s next president

La Salle University’s selection of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as its President-elect has inspired widespread and positive reactions and responses from colleagues, both past and present, and members of the La Salle community.

Here is a sampling of what others have had to say following La Salle’s Feb. 1 announcement of Dr. Allen as the University’s 30th President:

In conversation

William W. Matthews, III, Esq., ’90

Chair, La Salle University Board of Trustees

Partner and Chair, Klehr Harrison LLP

“Dr. Allen is an extraordinary leader whose talents and experience equip him well to guide La Salle University as our next President. He possesses a deep commitment to high-impact teaching and learning, in full alignment with our university’s mission. More importantly, he is positioned to shape La Salle’s promising future by addressing our current needs and supporting our students on their paths toward transformational personal and professional outcomes. I have every confidence, as does the Board of Trustees, that Dr. Allen will build upon our impressive foundation and elevate La Salle to significant new heights.”

Gabriel Esteban, Ph.D.

President, DePaul University

“Dan’s extensive experience in higher education combined with his successful track record of strong donor engagement have benefited DePaul tremendously. La Salle University is gaining a dedicated and compassionate leader who will serve its students well.”

AmyLynn Flood, ’95

Vice Chair, La Salle University Board of Trustees

Chair, La Salle Presidential Search Committee

Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers

“In his service to DePaul’s student body, which is strikingly similar to ours, as well as his familiarity with the Lasallian mission and demonstrated commitment to cultivating principles of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion, we concluded that Dr. Allen was an ideal candidate to lead La Salle University into its important next chapter.”

Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D.

Associate Professor and Co-Chair, Department of Marketing

President, La Salle Faculty Senate

Vice Chair, La Salle Presidential Search Committee

“I’m excited to have Dr. Allen as our next President. He is committed to faculty leadership and shared governance. I can’t wait for the larger community at La Salle, especially my faculty and staff colleagues, to meet him and to hear his plans to bring the necessary resources to support our mission and academic priorities in continuing our legacy for delivering a transformative education for our students and their families.”

Aaron Srinivasan, ’22

Integrated Science, Business, and Technology major

Member, La Salle Presidential Search Committee

“It was clear during the search process that Dr. Allen has been living out the Lasallian mission in his own life and, with that came a unique understanding of the mission. Dr. Allen is a natural leader, and he places great importance on forming genuine relationships. I envision that Dr. Allen will work closely with the student body, amplifying our voices. He is someone who will inspire enthusiasm from students and faculty alike with a collaborative and bold vision for the future of La Salle that sticks to its historic roots.”

TiRease Holmes

Director, La Salle Residence Life

Member, La Salle Presidential Search Committee

“I am excited about the appointment of President-elect Dr. Daniel Allen. I was impressed by his ability to thoughtfully and analytically evaluate potential strategies and opportunities with a keen business acumen, while maintaining his prioritized focus on students. His shared insight spoke to the current state of La Salle and the need to lead with bold ambition to tackle the critical work of taking this great institution’s trajectory toward perpetual growth. I look forward to his leadership.”

Gerald A. Beeson

Chair, DePaul University Board of Trustees

“The board is extremely grateful for Dan’s many contributions to the university. His impact has been profound and his commitment to DePaul’s Catholic, Vincentian mission has given countless students access to higher education. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President

“As an alumnus, I care deeply about our school, its mission, and its core values. I am delighted by the Board of Trustees’ confirmation of Dan Allen as La Salle University’s next president. Knowing Dr. Allen’s commitment to our Lasallian values and principles, I am confident in his ability to lead La Salle into the future.”

Br. Robert Schaefer, FSC, ’89

Brother Visitor, La Salle University Board of Trustees

Member, La Salle Presidential Search Committee

Provincial, Brothers of the Christian Schools, District of Eastern North America

“In the search for our next president at La Salle University, the Search Committee looked for a mission-driven leader with proven experience to enable La Salle to take advantage of the many opportunities that are before us. Dr. Allen’s understanding of our Lasallian identity was forged during his time at Lewis University, and his years at the Vincentian-inspired DePaul University has deepened his passion for the transformative power of Catholic higher education. I look forward to working with Dr. Allen to ensure a vibrant future for La Salle University.”

Isabelle Pope, ’22

Communication Sciences and Disorders major

President, La Salle Students’ Government Association

“Dr. Allen is very attentive and clearly cares about the students he serves, as well as the surrounding neighborhood and community where La Salle resides. His overall values and vision align with what La Salle is and is striving to be. Though I will be graduating in May, I am looking forward to seeing positive changes that Dr. Allen brings to our community.”

