University unveils details for 9th annual Day of Giving

The annual day of philanthropy is Tuesday, March 22.

The date is set and the countdown is on.

La Salle University’s 9th annual Day of Giving—a day to celebrate the University, its proud history, mission, and legacy of service to students—is Tuesday, March 22.

Day of Giving unites the La Salle community and calls on students, faculty, staff, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of the University to contribute toward a brighter future for the La Salle.

Last year’s installment of Day of Giving was one for the record books. Gifts from more than 1,800 unique donors exceeded $1 million—establishing a single-day fundraising record for the University and surpassing La Salle’s Day of Giving participation goal.

Since 2014, La Salle’s Day of Giving has raised more than $3.2 million.

“This is one of the most-exciting days each year,” said Vice President of University Advancement Daniel P. Joyce, M.A. ’01. “Not only does Day of Giving succeed in bringing together people from all corners of campus and our wider La Salle family, but it reminds us why we are members of this unique and historic Lasallian community and why we cherish our connections to La Salle. We are confident that Explorers everywhere will help make our 9th annual Day of Giving a special day.”

As the date gets closer, be sure to bookmark and regularly visit La Salle’s Day of Giving page for the latest updates and detailed information.

Looking to get a headstart? You can help the University promote the day by utilizing its Day of Giving social media toolkit, complete with sample posts, graphics, and more.

—Christopher A. Vito