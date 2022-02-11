Masking policy remains in effect

To the University community:

We have experienced a healthy start to our spring term. Our active case count remains at a low, manageable level. This is a good sign, as our numbers closely mirror the downward-trending figures being recorded daily by Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health.

However, we must remain vigilant.

La Salle University’s mask mandate remains in effect. You must wear a proper face mask when inside all campus buildings.

N95 or KN95 respirators provide the best protection, with surgical masks serving as a strong alternative.

These high-grade masks are available, at no charge, to members of the La Salle community. You can pick up a mask at the following locations:

All residence hall entrances

La Salle Union Information Desk

Blue & Gold Dining Hall

Connelly Library Information Desk

TruMark Financial Center Lobby

Information Technology Help Desk (Hayman Hall, 2nd Floor)

Office of Admission (Lawrence Administration Center, Main Floor)

Treetops Café Testing Center

Finally, please remember that our COVID-19 booster clinic is Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Treetops Café. It is not too late to reserve an appointment.

I hope you will join me in accepting these shared responsibilities to mask up, get vaccinated, and take every possible measure to protect ourselves and others. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President