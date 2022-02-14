Their posts are instant double-tap s for any Explorer.

There’s a wide range of accounts, people, and experts to follow who will keep you in the loop with info about upcoming events, on-campus programming, and student life, and how to cheer on the Explorers.

Here are a few accounts we love, and the reasons why you’ll love them, too.

1. Athletics (@GoExplorers): This is the home for all things La Salle Athletics. Stay up to date on the University’s NCAA Division I programs, with the Athletics crew providing the latest in-game highlights, scores, and season updates.

2. Admissions (@lasalleuadmissions): This is the place to go for prospective La Salle students—or anyone who wants to celebrate, congratulate, or say hello to the University’s newest, #LaSalleBound Explorers. La Salle’s official Admissions Instagram is your stop for going behind-the-scenes at open house, receiving in-person tour information, and learning more about what La Salle a special place.

3. Getting involved on campus (@LateNightLSU): Get to know more about La Salle’s campus programming by following Late Night La Salle’s Instagram page. Throughout the academic year, Late Night La Salle hosts free on-campus programming for students like virtual bingo, grab-and-go snack stations, pajama parties, DIY kits, and so much more.

4. Student Development and Campus Life (@studentsatlasalle): Students—Want to know what it’s like to live and learn at La Salle? The SDCL team gives a look at La Salle through the eyes of our students, with videos and photos from campus activities, athletics events, and beyond.

5. The voice of the Explorers (@KaleBeers): If you’ve ever streamed La Salle men’s basketball games, you know Kale Beers. He’s the play-by-play voice of the team, best known for his calls of ‘Pow!’ to punctuate a big moment for the Explorers. There aren’t many who get nearly as excited for the Explorers’ successes as Kale.

6. Campus dining (@lasalledining): What’s on the menu? The La Salle Dining Services account will tell you about holiday menu offerings, upcoming farmer’s markets on Hansen Quad, and the latest hours of operation for the various spaces to grab some grub on campus.

7. Academic support (lasalle_caa): Student success is at the heart of La Salle’s Center for Academic Achievement. Follow CAA’s Instagram page if you need studying tips, tutoring assistance, and the latest on academic course registration.

8. Campus store (@la_salle_outpost): La Salle’s Outpost, the University’s campus bookstore, is located right on Hansen Quad. It’s the best place to pick up La Salle swag, new gear, and textbooks—plus just about anything in blue and gold. (Tip: Give the Outpost a follow on Instagram to learn about their monthly specials.)

9. Campus safety (@LaSallePubSAFETY): On Twitter, La Salle Public Safety is sharing updates and details aimed at keeping our Explorers safe. Their account offers behind-the-scenes looks at officer training and updates to La Salle Shuttle service, among other helpful resources.

10. Alumna on the national sports scene (@ReneePWash): Three-time women’s soccer All-American Renee Washington, ’14, is making a name for herself on a national level. She’s a FOX Sports reporter covering the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NBA’s Washington Wizards, and a color analyst for ESPN who is no stranger to the sidelines of Big 5 basketball games.

—Shea Wright