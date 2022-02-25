La Salle in the media | February highlights

La Salle earned plenty of media attention from city and regional news outlets following the University’s introduction of Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., as its 30th President.

Here are some highlights from the month of February:

6ABC spoke with President-elect Allen earlier this month, when he visited campus to speak with students, faculty, and staff, and introduce himself to the city’s media.

New La Salle president has made much of his career as a university fundraiser | Philadelphia Inquirer

In an interview with The Inquirer, Dr. Allen offered details about his career in Catholic higher education and experience at another Lasallian university in explaining what made La Salle the right choice for him.

“Ever wonder why certain outlets tend to work so frequently with professors from elite schools?,” Luisa Marcela Ossa, Ph.D., asked in her recent op-ed in Esquire. A professor of Spanish, Ossa wrote that the media need to prioritize higher-education representation in choosing the instructors and faculty members to interview.

She’s coached four WNBA championship teams and won the league’s Coach of the Year Award four times. Now, Cheryl Reeve, ’88, has entered her latest challenge: Leading the U.S. women’s national basketball team.

Before he became a Big 5 legend as a coach, Fran Dunphy was a Hall of Fame player at La Salle | Philadelphia Inquirer

“I hope I was a good teammate whether I was playing four or forty minutes,” Fran Dunphy, ’70, said upon being inducted into La Salle’s Hall of Athletes. “We all need to be great teammates and I hope I was a good one. I owe a lot to La Salle … and I am grateful that they are giving me this honor. But the reality is, I owe much more to them than they owe to me.”

— Christopher A. Vito