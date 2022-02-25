Praying for Ukraine

To the University community:

We are bearing witness to “a grave moment in history.” This is how the Most Reverend Nelson J. Perez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, described the unprovoked military conflict in Ukraine, perpetrated by Russia, in a message he issued Thursday to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

We as Lasallians must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all who pursue peace globally. Together and by association, we must unite in prayer—lifting up those who are directly impacted by these traumatic acts of aggression and calling for an immediate end to this invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to encouraging your collective prayers for peace and protection against military conflict and loss of life, there are other ways you can demonstrate your support for Ukraine:

University Ministry, Service, and Support (UMSS) has designated our daily Mass at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, in De La Salle Chapel of College Hall as a Mass for peace. All are welcome.

UMSS has updated its home page to feature a prayer for peace in Ukraine.

Similarly, the Lasallian District of Eastern North America (DENA) provides resources, including an additional prayer for peace and a letter from Pope Francis.

I know this is not the only ongoing conflict globally. Please remember in your prayers all who are impacted by war. The world needs each of us to serve as stewards of peace.

Saint John Baptist de La Salle, pray for us.

Live Jesus in our hearts, forever.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President