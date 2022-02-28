Commencement 2022 details

To the University community:

I am excited to share that we have reserved May 13-14 for Commencement Weekend.

Baccalaureate Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 13 at McCarthy Stadium with a 7 p.m. outdoor tented gala to follow. The gala is open to graduating students and their families, as well as University faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers. Tickets to the gala will be available beginning April 1.

We will celebrate our graduating students the next day, Saturday, May 14, in separate ceremonies at McCarthy Stadium. Our undergraduate ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a graduate ceremony at 2:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, we will revert to a contingency plan that includes three indoor ceremonies.

All Commencement Weekend events will require tickets, with seating reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the University’s Commencement website for ticketing details. You can direct additional questions to commencement@lasalle.edu or call 215-951-1900.

A message in the coming weeks will invite faculty and staff to volunteer and participate throughout Commencement Weekend. I encourage you to consider all opportunities to celebrate our students’ journeys at La Salle and into the next phase of their lives.

Commencement Weekend is an exciting moment for Explorers everywhere, particularly President-elect Daniel J. Allen, who arrives in April. On behalf of Dr. Allen and our entire community, we look forward to joining together in celebrating the collective achievements of our graduating students.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President