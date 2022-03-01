How to participate in Mission and Heritage Month

La Salle University’s Mission and Heritage Month is a time each year for students, faculty, staff, and alumni to reflect on and celebrate the University’s mission and core values. From March 1 – April 8, the University community honors the legacy of Saint John Baptist de La Salle and the founding of what was then La Salle College in March 1863.

A variety of events, from lectures to performances and discussions, are planned throughout the month to commemorate La Salle’s past, present, and future.

Here are the highlights:

Day of Giving

March 22

Virtual

This annual event asks La Salle students, faculty, staff, alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends to think about the University’s impact and contribute to its future. Learn more about Day of Giving—and consider making a gift on or before March 22.

Lasallian interfaith forum

March 24, 4-5:30 p.m.

Virtual

Lasallian educators from various faith perspectives are coming together for this panel to share their insights on the collective moral and spiritual responsibilities to break down and heal from the history of racism in our communities. La Salle faculty members Laura Frank, Ph.D., and Maureen O’Connell, Ph.D., will participate in the event, organized by the Lasallian Association of Colleges and Universities (LACU). Visit lewisu.edu/interfaith-forum to register.

Joseph and Helen Scheiter Lecture Series in Social Justice

April 7, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Founders’ Hall Atrium

This new lecture series is sponsored by La Salle’s Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion with support from the Scheiter Endowment. The inaugural lecture will be delivered by Cynthia Miller-Idriss of American University in Washington, D.C.

Poetry reading

TBD

Holroyd Hall Atrium

This event, hosted by Br. Ernest J. Miller, FSC. D. Min., and James M. Mancinelli, Ph.D., an assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders, features invited participants to read and share personally impactful poems and passages. The reading follows through on a recommendation in the Joint Commission of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’s report regarding expansions of literary and performative arts on campus.

Synod Week

Feb. 27 – March 6

Various times and locations

A synod allows people to come together to share and listen to ideas on the future of the church. These change-making sessions are open to anyone, especially those who may not feel welcome in Catholic spaces.

A meeting will be held each day of Synod Week. Here’s the schedule:

Feb. 27, 6 p.m., De La Salle Chapel (after Mass)

Feb. 28, 5 p.m., McShain Board Room Lounge, Union

March 1, 12:30 p.m., McShain Board Room Lounge, Union

March 2, 5 p.m., De La Salle Chapel

March 3, 12:30 p.m., McShain Board Room Lounge, Union

March 4, 12 p.m., McShain Board Room Lounge, Union

March 6, 6 p.m., De La Salle Chapel (after Mass)

April 4, 6-9 p.m., Founders’ Hall (Delegations from all Catholic higher education institutions and Catholic Newman Centers at Penn, Drexel and Temple with Archbishop Nelson Perez)

— Meg Ryan