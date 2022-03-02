How to honor Mission and Heritage Month at the Connelly Library

The Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature takes a step into history .

A visit to Connelly Library can provide more than necessary materials for a research paper, particularly during La Salle’s Mission and Heritage Month.

La Salle University’s Special Collections department houses a multitude of treasures, including the Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature. This collection serves as a memorial to Susan Dunleavy, a former La Salle University student who tragically passed away in 1977. Her family, loyal supporters of La Salle University for many years, established the Collection in her name in 1978. The collection was initially housed at the La Salle University Art Museum and later was transferred to the new Connelly Library building in 1988.

The initial purpose of the collection was to document the history of early Bible illustration through the acquisition of early bibles printed in continental Europe. To support a broader array of courses, the collection’s focus has expanded to include early English translations of the Bible, 19th and 20th century illustrated American Bibles, and most recently, biblical literature that documents the lives of Catholic and Protestant martyrs during the Protestant Reformation and Counter-Reformation. The endowment generously provided by the Dunleavy family has made the continued expansion of the collection possible.

In addition to myriad illustrated Bibles of the 15th, 16th, and 17th centuries, the collection includes a rare copy of the Coverdale Bible from 1535. The Coverdale Bible was the first complete Bible to be published in English, and it played a role in spurring the movement to make religious teachings more accessible to every-day people in England. Another notable item in the collection is the Book of Psalms, owned by John Fisher (1459-1535), an English Catholic bishop and cardinal, who was canonized by Pope Pius XI. During King Henry VIII’s bloody reign, he was executed for his religious beliefs and for refusing to accept Henry as the supreme head of the Church of England. Fisher is honored as a martyr and saint by the Catholic Church.

The initial purpose of the collection was to document the history of early Bible illustration through the acquisition of early bibles printed in continental Europe. To support a broader array of courses, the collection’s focus has expanded to include early English translations of the Bible, 19th and 20th century illustrated American Bibles, and most recently, biblical literature that documents the lives of Catholic and Protestant martyrs during the Protestant Reformation and Counter-Reformation.

Given the richness of the Dunleavy Collection, professors, representing an array of disciplines, leverage the collection to support high-impact teaching. The collection provides hands-on opportunities for students to explore themes such as politics and religion, the impact of printing technologies on society, and the history of religiously inspired protest. Students have taken advantage of the accessibility of this collection to enrich their research papers and projects. Take for example, the 2021 exhibit, The Art of the Book: The Subtle Intricacies Beyond the Text, developed by Honors students with guidance from English professor Claire Busse, Ph.D., and Special Collections librarian, Heather Willever-Farr, Ph.D. This video, created by a La Salle digital arts student, David Alvin ‘23, features interviews with the freshman who designed the exhibit.

As student, Bernadette Shields ‘24, stated, “Actually seeing the books, you feel, like wow, I could have been this person with this book or that book. It kind of lets you go back in history and time. It’s a lot cooler when you see it physically.” Another student, Nicholas Signoretta ‘24, added, “Anyone can go to Google and type in marginalia or book construction. Sure, you see an image, but you have no connection to that … but getting to see and feel books, hey, that is the real thing.”

The La Salle community is encouraged to explore the Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature by visiting Special Collections on the second floor of Connelly Library.

— Heather Willever-Farr, Ph.D.