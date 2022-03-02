Responding to revised city mask guidance

To the University community:

Today, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health issued an adjustment to its indoor masking policy. This announcement followed one late last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which relaxed its mask guidance for communities facing low or medium risk—approximately 70% of the United States, based on its data.

I called together the leadership of our COVID-19 response team to review these revised public health guidelines and I have asked this cross-campus, interdisciplinary group to provide me with a recommendation of when and how we adjust our campus masking policy. We will provide an update by the end of this week with further guidance regarding any potential policy changes. Until that update, our current indoor masking policy remains in effect.

COVID-19 boosters and vaccines remain the greatest tools for reducing severe illness in our community and returning to a more-active campus life. If you have not updated your booster status, please let us know by taking one of these two steps:

Update your vaccination status on file with the University.

[Students] [Employees]

[Students] [Employees] Email a copy of your vaccination card to COVID19@lasalle.edu.

Together, we are learning to operate in this new phase of the pandemic. Against the myriad challenges this public health crisis has presented, we have remained vigilant in our efforts to preserve and deliver an authentic campus experience at La Salle.

Sincerely,

Tim O’Shaughnessy, ’85

Interim President