Testing center updates and relocation

Explorers,

I have two important updates to pass along, each pertaining to COVID-19 testing on campus.

Hours of availability

Ahead of spring break, we have expanded testing center availability to include Friday, March 11. You can visit Treetops Café on this date, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., for a COVID-19 rapid antigen test. Appointments are recommended, but not required. It’s my hope that offering this additional day of testing provides peace of mind for our community—particularly our students—as we depart campus and enter into spring break.

Relocating the testing center

Upon the resumption of classes on Monday, March 21, La Salle’s COVID-19 testing center will have a new home—Union 301.

You can access Union 301 using the stairwell access off Hansen Quad or the elevator located at the south end of the Union. Appointments are recommended, but not required. A face mask must be worn while visiting the testing center.

Relocating our testing center to Main Campus provides greater accessibility for everyone who lives, learns, and works at La Salle. This measure also provides an opportunity for our Facilities team to complete routine maintenance and necessary upgrades in Treetops Café, as the University prepares this space to return as a campus dining option for Fall 2022.

I encourage you to learn more about the University’s health and safety guidelines, check out the testing center’s hours of operation, and review the list of locations where you can pick up a free surgical or KN95 mask.

Thank you for choosing to keep La Salle a safe and healthy campus.

Sincerely,

R. Scott Cook, DO, FAOASM

Assistant Vice President of Student Wellness

Director, Student Health Center

Head Team Physician, La Salle Athletics