La Salle in the media | March highlights

Media contacted La Salle professors, alumni, and administrators to discuss Title IX, conflict in Ukraine, and Team USA basketball, among many other topics.

Here are the March highlights:

50 years of Title IX: How the law paved the way for champions, careers | 6ABC

Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Brian Baptiste, J.D., spoke with 6ABC about equity and fairness in sport as the NCAA and the sporting world recognizes the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

La Salle alum, NJ native now leading Team USA Women’s Basketball | NBC10

Cheryl Reeve, ’88, a La Salle basketball legend and four-time WNBA champion head coach, is now leading the U.S. national women’s basketball team. NBC10 caught up with Reeve to ask her about the honor.

Gas prices, palladium, delivery costs, and more economic ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine | KYW Newsradio

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted gas prices, the supply chain, and more. KYW Newsradio discussed these disruptions with David Robison, Ph.D., professor of economics, on a podcast.

Ukraine war sends gas prices skyrocketing | CBS3

U.S. gas prices surged to an all-time high due to Russia’s invasion. For context around the prices at the pump, CBS3 interviewed Joseph Ugras, Ph.D., professor of accounting and interim dean of the School of Business.

Understanding why Putin chose now to invade Ukraine | Fox29

At the outset of Russia’s invasion, questions abounded around Vladimir Putin’s motivation and how global sanctions might alter his decision-making. Fox29 welcomed Mark A. Thomas, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science, for a live interview on an evening broadcast.

—Christopher A. Vito