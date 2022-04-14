Indoor masking required in Philadelphia and on campus

To the University community:

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) announced earlier this week that, based on increases in daily-case averages and hospitalizations, it will elevate the city to Level 2 of its tiered COVID-19 response system, which requires masks indoors in public places.

In compliance with PDPH, La Salle University will require appropriate face masks in all campus buildings and indoor settings, effective Monday, April 18, upon our return to campus from the Easter holiday.

The University has supplies of surgical and KN-95 masks available at no cost for all students, faculty, and staff. Here is where to pick up masks, if you need them.

The testing center in Union 301 is available Monday through Thursday during its standard hours of operation. The University and the testing center are closed Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18.

We will continue to work closely with and follow guidance from PDPH and other public health leaders in leading La Salle’s COVID-19 response. Please do your part to maintain a safe campus environment for yourself and others.

Sincerely,

R. Scott Cook, DO, FAOASM

Assistant Vice President of Student Wellness

Director, Student Health Center

Head Team Physician, La Salle Athletics