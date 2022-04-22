City lifts indoor mask mandate

To the University community:

This morning, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) ended its indoor masking requirement in the city. PDPH cited decreased cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations as rationale for lifting the requirement.

As a result, La Salle University will return to its previous policy of recommending masks, though not requiring them, in campus buildings. This policy change is effective immediately.

If you wish, you can pick up surgical and KN-95 masks at multiple campus locations. They are available at no cost for all La Salle students, faculty, and staff. Also, for your safety and protection, the testing center in Union 301 is available Monday through Thursday during its standard hours of operation.

We will continue to monitor events in the city and follow guidance from public health leaders as we determine appropriate next steps for La Salle’s COVID-19 response. Thank you for your cooperation and please continue helping us maintain a safe campus environment.

Sincerely,

R. Scott Cook, DO, FAOASM

Assistant Vice President of Student Wellness

Director, Student Health Center

Head Team Physician, La Salle Athletics