La Salle in the media | April highlights

La Salle faculty, staff, and alumni appeared in the media in April on topics spanning racial equity, Catholic sisterhood, men’s basketball, and Penn Relays.

Here are some highlights:

Fran Dunphy, 73, gets back in game, joins La Salle as Explorers’ next men’s basketball coach | ESPN

A familiar face will roam the sidelines next season. Explorers legend Fran Dunphy, ’70, is the new men’s basketball coach. ESPN has the story.

‘Jumping for joy inside’: La Salle water polo gives star player Kalista and her father Tom Hyham a family reunion | Philadelphia Inquirer

The women’s water polo team, spurred by a 12-game winning streak, has been on the precipice of the national rankings this season. The team’s leading scorer Kalista Hyham, ’22, and her father, coach Tom Hyham, are the focus of this Philadelphia Inquirer feature story.

40 Under 40: Meet the final group of honorees in the class of 2022 | Philadelphia Business Journal

Angela Polec, Ed.D., Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, earned a regional recognition. She is part of PBJ’s 40 Under 40 class for 2022.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health hires its first Racial Equity Officer | Al Dia

Gail Carter Hamilton, ’98, who graduated from La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program, is the first to ever occupy a new position in Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health. Al Dia spoke with Carter Hamilton about her role.

Shrinking sisterhood: Members of religious orders vow to carry on despite dwindling numbers | Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Margaret McGuiness, Ph.D., a professor of religion, discusses the historic and current role of Catholic sisters. She spoke with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on the topic.

