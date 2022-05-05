Finals-week hours at the testing center

To the University community:

Our campus testing center in Union 301 will expand its days of availability during finals week.

We intend for this measure to provide an additional level of assurance in the final days of our academic term. Case counts on campus remain much lower on campus than those that have been documented across the city by Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health

The testing center is available daily (Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13) from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Appointments are suggested, though not required . Face masks must be worn within the testing center.

Our testing center will remain accessible through the end of May, as well, maintaining hours of operation each Monday and Thursday, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. I will provide additional information before the end of this month regarding the testing center’s availability through the summer.

Until then, I wish you well in these final days of the spring semester. Thank you for practicing safe and responsible habits to keep yourself and our community healthy.

Sincerely,

R. Scott Cook, DO, FAOASM

Assistant Vice President of Student Wellness

Director, Student Health Center

Head Team Physician, La Salle Athletics